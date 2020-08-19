MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Update

MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,800 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the May 31st total of 239,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Shares of MTNOY stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. MTN GRP LTD/S has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

MTN Group Limited operates in the telecommunications industry. It offers voice, data, digital, Internet of Things, mobility, security, managed network, and cloud solutions. The company also provides digital services, such as mobile money account; and entertainment services, including MTN Music and Play.

