Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.05

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.05 and last traded at C$10.04, with a volume of 109803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.75.

MTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$9.50 to C$10.60 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.70.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $946.39 million and a P/E ratio of 17.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.87%.

Mullen Group Company Profile (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.