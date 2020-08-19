Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 4,831.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,941 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Rexnord worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Rexnord by 47.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rexnord by 474.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $123,000.

Shares of RXN opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. Rexnord Corp has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.92%.

RXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Rexnord from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

In other Rexnord news, insider Craig Wehr sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,277.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 72,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $2,339,087.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,949,181.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,542 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,777. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

