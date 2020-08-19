Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fox Factory worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 115.3% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Fox Factory from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CJS Securities cut Fox Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

In other news, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 6,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $448,636.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,019,722.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $109.77 on Wednesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.09 and its 200-day moving average is $68.88.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

