Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,015 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $340.00 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.76 and its 200 day moving average is $302.82.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

