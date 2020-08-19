Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,053 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Acceleron Pharma worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 10.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.92.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $94.03 on Wednesday. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene purchased 108,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $4,820,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,432,226.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.