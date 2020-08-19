Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,418 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.06% of Mylan worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mylan by 16.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after acquiring an additional 75,655 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mylan by 84.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 56,115 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Mylan by 164.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,549,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,100,000 after acquiring an additional 964,210 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mylan in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mylan in the first quarter worth $2,461,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MYL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,813. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mylan NV has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MYL shares. BidaskClub cut Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

