NAGA (NGC) Price Reaches $0.0386 on Major Exchanges

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, NAGA has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One NAGA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. NAGA has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $1,193.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NAGA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00039324 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $648.64 or 0.05510772 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003496 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00045476 BTC.

About NAGA

NGC is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, Sistemkoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.