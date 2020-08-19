Nano Price Hits $1.18 on Exchanges (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $157.49 million and approximately $15.49 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00010035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, OKEx, HitBTC and RightBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,778.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.89 or 0.03488598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.13 or 0.02497248 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00535922 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.52 or 0.00785500 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 890.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010733 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00058290 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.32 or 0.00664933 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015931 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Bit-Z, CoinEx, Bitinka, CoinFalcon, Nanex, Mercatox, Gate.io, Binance, RightBTC, Kucoin, Coindeal, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.