NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.65

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.65 and last traded at $39.04, with a volume of 3700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.18.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSTG. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 75.15%. On average, analysts predict that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 6,281 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $238,992.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,917 shares in the company, valued at $149,041.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 3,260 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $95,094.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,527 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 57.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth about $77,000.

About NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.