Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Tops $0.0629

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0629 or 0.00000530 BTC on major exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $1.42 million and $563,855.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00043183 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 55.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

NSD is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 22,627,169 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.