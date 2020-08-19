Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,976. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.44 and a 200 day moving average of $113.68. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $135.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.79 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $355,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $297,992.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,472. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 41.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 50.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

