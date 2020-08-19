Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.66

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.66 and last traded at $65.28, with a volume of 1158079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.78.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.11.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,386,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 92,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $4,554,165.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 277,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,737,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,424 shares of company stock worth $15,097,919. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 145,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Natera by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Natera by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Natera by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

