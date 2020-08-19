National Bank Financial Comments on Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report released on Sunday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.30 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Wesdome Gold Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.38.

Shares of WDO opened at C$14.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$5.74 and a 1 year high of C$15.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.74.

In other news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$550,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$139,645.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

