National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Teranga Gold in a report released on Sunday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teranga Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital raised their target price on Teranga Gold from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Teranga Gold from C$13.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James set a C$19.50 price objective on Teranga Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Teranga Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Teranga Gold from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teranga Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.64.

Shares of TGZ opened at C$15.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66. Teranga Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.86 and a 12-month high of C$16.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -422.22.

About Teranga Gold

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

