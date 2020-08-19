National Bank Financial Initiates Coverage on IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII)

Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IT Tech Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. CIBC increased their price target on IT Tech Packaging from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IT Tech Packaging from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IT Tech Packaging from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IT Tech Packaging from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

NASDAQ:TFII opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. IT Tech Packaging has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.47.

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $803.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.00 million.

About IT Tech Packaging

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

