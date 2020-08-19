National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR)

TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TMAC Resources in a research note issued on Sunday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMAC Resources’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of TMAC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of TMAC Resources stock opened at C$1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25. TMAC Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.44 and a 1-year high of C$5.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.47.

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$59.40 million for the quarter.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

