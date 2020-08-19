National Bank Financial Weighs in on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued on Sunday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.50%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $8.25 to $11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.80 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of FSM opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 652.65 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 110.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 686.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

