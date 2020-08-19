National Bank Financial Weighs in on Pan American Silver’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:PAA)

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Pan American Silver in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of C$18.00 and a 1 year high of C$25.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

