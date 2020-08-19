National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Holdings Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,348 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.11% of National Health Investors worth $29,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in National Health Investors by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,076,000 after purchasing an additional 100,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,049,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,980,000 after acquiring an additional 62,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,617,000 after acquiring an additional 107,216 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 30.8% in the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 861,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,315,000 after acquiring an additional 202,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,371,000 after acquiring an additional 43,582 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $62.42 on Wednesday. National Health Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.44). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.18%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

