NavCoin (NAV) Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.07 million and $202,640.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NavCoin has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001356 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, cfinex, Poloniex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006781 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000763 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000962 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00034323 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 69,367,857 coins. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, Binance, Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

