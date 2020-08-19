Naviaddress (NAVI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $108,481.74

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. Naviaddress has a total market cap of $108,481.74 and $7,349.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Naviaddress has traded 49% higher against the US dollar. One Naviaddress token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039363 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $652.16 or 0.05556645 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00046205 BTC.

Naviaddress Token Profile

Naviaddress is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here. Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.