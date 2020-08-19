Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 227,000 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the July 30th total of 360,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN NAVB traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.28. 223,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,127. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVB. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment.

