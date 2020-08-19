Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the January 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 691,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised Navistar International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Loop Capital raised Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Navistar International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Navistar International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Navistar International by 1.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Navistar International by 25.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Navistar International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Navistar International by 4.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Navistar International during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAV stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.39. The stock had a trading volume of 44,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55. Navistar International has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navistar International will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.