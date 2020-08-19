Nebulas Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, Nebulas has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00004388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Neraex, Huobi, Gate.io and Binance. Nebulas has a total market cap of $26.84 million and $4.31 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039264 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $647.46 or 0.05499047 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003504 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00045523 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas (NAS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 72,167,750 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io.

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Allcoin, Huobi, Gate.io, LBank, Neraex, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.