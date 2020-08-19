NEST Protocol (NEST) Hits Market Capitalization of $43.24 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One NEST Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $43.24 million and $53.06 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00142910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.97 or 0.01765695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00190905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000226 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00137679 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NEST Protocol Token Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,470,094 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org.

NEST Protocol Token Trading

NEST Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

