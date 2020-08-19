Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) Short Interest Down 35.5% in August

Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the July 30th total of 162,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NETE stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,247. Net Element has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30.

Get Net Element alerts:

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.86. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 135.09% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Net Element will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Net Element stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) by 790.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Net Element worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Net Element from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Net Element Company Profile

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Net Element Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Element and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.