NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 411,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 707,712 shares during the period. NetEase comprises approximately 6.3% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.32% of NetEase worth $176,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $479.82. The stock had a trading volume of 360,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,639. NetEase Inc has a 1-year low of $243.90 and a 1-year high of $503.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.10. The company has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.75.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $36.08. NetEase had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Research analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NTES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $453.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.17.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

