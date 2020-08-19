NetKoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $329.00 (NTK)

NetKoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, NetKoin has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. NetKoin has a total market cap of $223,570.91 and approximately $329.00 worth of NetKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NetKoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00007907 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00093404 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00284504 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039006 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008161 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About NetKoin

NetKoin (CRYPTO:NTK) is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. NetKoin’s total supply is 6,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,640,173,916 tokens. NetKoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NetKoin’s official website is www.netkoin.com.

Buying and Selling NetKoin

NetKoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NetKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

