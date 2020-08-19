NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Trading Down 1.4%

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) shares fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.53 and last traded at $23.57, 11,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 16,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 0.42% of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.