Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by 16.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSEAMERICAN:NBH traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,957. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

