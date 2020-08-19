Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Position Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 938,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,217,000 after acquiring an additional 296,167 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,920,000 after buying an additional 256,002 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,629,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,308,000 after buying an additional 255,687 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,967,000 after buying an additional 219,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 860,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,437,000 after buying an additional 189,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $225,385.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,761.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $403,104.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,085,077.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,304 shares of company stock worth $1,546,712 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.79.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $114.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.94. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.66 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

