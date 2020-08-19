Neutron (NTRN) Price Hits $0.0068 on Top Exchanges

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Neutron has a total market cap of $267,301.96 and $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

