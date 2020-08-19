Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 477,900 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the July 30th total of 708,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from $0.75 to $0.85 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. Nevada Copper has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40.

About Nevada Copper

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

