Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Position Raised by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,066,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 284,141 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 3.11% of Nevro worth $127,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the first quarter valued at $1,525,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 74.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1,336.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 35,787 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 76.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Nevro alerts:

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $105,082.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $42,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,510 shares of company stock valued at $11,597,267 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Nevro from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nevro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nevro from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.17. The company had a trading volume of 237,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.25. Nevro Corp has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $148.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.39.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.44. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.86% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. Analysts expect that Nevro Corp will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.