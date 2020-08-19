New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.66.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.40 target price on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James set a $1.50 target price on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, raised their target price on New Gold from $2.10 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

NGD stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.76.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

