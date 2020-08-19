New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 1,400 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cerner by 33.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stephens began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.48.

In related news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $520,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $869,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,049 shares of company stock worth $8,688,963. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $73.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Cerner’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.