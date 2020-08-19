New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 1,400 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.25.

NYSE RGA opened at $92.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.13. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $169.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $2.40. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

