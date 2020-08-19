New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 500 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 140.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 906,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,970,000 after purchasing an additional 529,510 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1,177.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 229,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,814,000 after acquiring an additional 211,725 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the first quarter worth approximately $28,341,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,589,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 320.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,953,000 after acquiring an additional 173,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.20.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $202.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $112.22 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

In related news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $453,025.00. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total transaction of $997,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,789.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,408 shares of company stock worth $10,487,929 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

