New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 195.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,426,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,175,000 after buying an additional 14,168,234 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,809,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,537,000 after purchasing an additional 720,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,354,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,595,000 after purchasing an additional 70,389 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $201,489,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 36.2% during the second quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,278,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,345,000 after buying an additional 604,976 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hilton Hotels stock opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.27. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

