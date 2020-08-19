New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 2,100 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 108.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 253.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 154.5% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Shares of KRC opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day moving average is $64.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $45.96 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.