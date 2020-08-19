New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 3,300 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank raised its position in Corning by 49.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its position in Corning by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 56,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.3% in the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Corning by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 14,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $1,056,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,386.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 28,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $918,239.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,356,283.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,762 shares of company stock worth $5,812,645. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $32.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

