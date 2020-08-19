New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Holdings in Trane (NYSE:TT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Trane were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane during the first quarter worth $25,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $118.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Trane has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $146.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $1,230,717.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,163,225.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,827.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Trane from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trane from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.