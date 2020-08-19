New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS opened at $143.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $149.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.91 and a 200-day moving average of $114.01.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.03%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,923,711.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $2,924,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,025 shares of company stock valued at $8,973,377 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Standpoint Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Charter Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.88.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

