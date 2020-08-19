New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Invests $1.27 Million in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at $203,000. 94.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHCG. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.63.

Shares of LHCG opened at $203.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.60 and its 200-day moving average is $154.60. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $214.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

