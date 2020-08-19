New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 1,400 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Ball in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Ball by 172.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 391,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,328,000 after buying an additional 247,934 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Ball by 28.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL opened at $76.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.52. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $82.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.91.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLL. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.64.

In related news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,554,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,956 shares in the company, valued at $30,107,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

