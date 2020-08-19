New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 2,600 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Realty Income by 20,100.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 131,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 130,650 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 33.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:O opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.08.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

