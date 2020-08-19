New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 335.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.09.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $99.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.62. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

