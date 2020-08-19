New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,632 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 636,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,963,000 after acquiring an additional 109,476 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 397.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $275.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 71.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.17. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $279.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $527.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In related news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $3,842,008.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, BofA Securities raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

