New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 17,783 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,783 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.47% of Cooper Companies worth $71,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Creative Planning grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 746 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 19.4% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COO traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,138. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.02 and its 200 day moving average is $303.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.78 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Stephens increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.25.

In related news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert G. White III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $278.23 per share, for a total transaction of $278,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,527,068.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

